'We remain shocked and deeply disturbed,' Metro Stars Gymnastics reaches out to parents

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Earlier this week, Alexander Thomas, a former gymnastics coach at Metro Stars Gymnastics was arrested on child sexual assault charges. Authorities say there may be other victims.

On Saturday morning the gymnastics school sent out an email to parents updating them on the situation. The text of that email is below.

To our Metro Stars Family:



We remain shocked and deeply disturbed by the events leading to the arrest of Alex Thomas. The safety of your children is our paramount concern.



We wish to be completely transparent and candid with regard to our handling of this situation. Mr. Thomas was terminated immediately and banned from the premises as soon as we learned of his arrest. Further, in addition to conducting a thorough internal investigation, we have engaged a safety consultant to review and determine whether additional safety measures are required to protect all members of the Metro Stars family.



As we process the recent events, we will continue to update you to the extent we are able. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, we are limited with regard to the information we are able to share. We appreciate your support and understanding as we traverse this tumultuous time.



Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.