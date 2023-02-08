Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'We were all huge fans of him': Honorary Omaha police officer Leevi passes away

Omaha Police have shared that a child close to the department has died.
Posted at 7:43 AM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 08:43:34-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police have shared some sad news that a child close to the department has died.

Leevi passed away recently after battling health complications for the last few years. He loved police officers.

During hospital stays, officers would visit him, and he became an honorary member of the force.

KMTV staff met Leevi after his fourth heart surgery a few years ago.

OPD visits a sick five-year-old in the hospital

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018