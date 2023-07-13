Westlake Ace Hardware and Salvation Army of Omaha team up to provide fans for those in need

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Salvation Army picked up 315 new box fans that came from Westlake Ace Hardware's fan drive.

The company uses donated money to buy the fans and then they're given to the Salvation Army for distribution. During the fan drive, customers were asked to donate by rounding up their bill at the register.

A representative from the Salvation Army says the donations are appreciated.

“It's wonderful to know, or they can know, that they're giving to people who may not have the money, or the ability, or maybe even just the stress — that just getting a fan from the salvation army will really help them,” said Capt. Bryan Ellison.

Nationwide, Westlake Ace Hardware raised more than $100,000 and bought more than 6,000 fans to be distributed to those in need.

