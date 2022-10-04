Westside High School student teacher killed in Lincoln crash

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A student teacher from Westside High School was killed in a Lincoln car crash over the weekend. Ben Lenagh was taking part in an accelerated teacher-training program. The district sent an email to parents informing them of Lenagh's death.

The statement read, in part:

"We are saddened to share that one of your child’s teachers, Ben Lenagh, died in a car accident over the weekend. Ben ... was in UNO’s Accelerated Teacher Preparation program, set to graduate in the coming year."

School counselors are available for children at the school to process their grief.

