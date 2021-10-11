Westside holds applicant support fair to attract new employees

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Businesses and industries across the country continue to deal with employee shortages. That includes schools and educational services.

Instead of just posting open positions online, one local school district is trying something new to attract potential employees to join their team.

Westside Community Schools is hosting an applicant support fair Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Westside Community Center on 108th and Grover.

The purpose of the event is to meet applicants face to face and answer any questions about open positions.

“20-30 years ago you didn’t apply over a computer. You had a resume, you filled out an application, and you sent it in or went in in-person. We know a lot of people still prefer that outlet when applying for a job,” Westside Community Schools Director of Communication and Engagement Brandi Paul said. “They may not be comfortable with technology or really want to talk to someone, and that’s great. We want to make sure that we’re welcoming everyone who loves kids and may be a good fit for our team.”

Westside says the applicants that attend the event could potentially leave Monday’s fair with a new job.

“We know that there are a lot of people out there who have a common thread with us, and that’s that you love children,” Paul said. “Maybe you are retired, maybe you no longer have kids at home, maybe you used to be a teacher or your own daycare, or you have experience with facilities or nutrition; just come talk to us.”

Around half of the employees at Westside Community Schools are not educators, which shows the importance of all the positions in the district. They say they are hiring all positions but are in the biggest search for custodians, nutrition services, facility maintenance, and teacher assistant positions.

