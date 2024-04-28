'What could you do but sob:' Waterloo neighbors start to clean up after Friday's tornado

WATERLOO, Neb. (KMTV) — Over 100 years of history gone, in a moment, for homeowner Gail Pitzl in Waterloo.

"We could hear the debris falling on our kitchen floor because we were right below our kitchen," said Pitzl.

The big red barns that once stood has hosted everything from prom photo shoots to music videos and even presidential visits. Now, it's all just a memory.

"When we came out of the basement and opened the door and I looked out the back door and I saw our big beautiful barns. Our buildings were gone. What could you do, but sob," she said.

This isn't Pitzl's first disaster. Five years ago, she lost everything in the 2019 floods.

"One natural disaster is one too many. But, to have two natural disasters within five years and to lose so much. It's hard to see a path forward," said Pitzl.

But it's what neighbors did, that makes Pitzl so grateful, especially for people like Julie Frolio who met Pitzl for the first time Saturday morning.

"You almost kind of have survivor's guilt," said Frolio. "Like why did they have to go through this twice and we were spared both times. We couldn't do anything else but help."

Pitzl plans to rebuild.

"We will not just replace," said Pitzl.

These neighborhood beacons.

"We will not be leaving," said Pitzl.

