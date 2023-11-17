What's happening this weekend?

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, but many places are already getting in the Christmas spirit! Here's a few holiday favorites you can partake in this weekend.
Zoolightful - Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium
- November 17 - December 30
- 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. (Sunday – Wednesday)
- 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. (Thursday – Saturday)
- Large lights display, holiday activities for visitors and families of all ages
- To buy tickets and check out all the Zoolighful attractions, click here.
Bright Nights at Lauritzen Gardens
- November 18-19, 22, 24-26
- December 1-3, 8-23, 26-30
- 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Lights display, 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree, holiday activities for visitors and families of all ages
- To buy tickets and see what all you can expect, click here.
Santa's Rock'N Lights - Werner Park
- November 17 - December 31
- Times vary each day
- More than one mile drive thru of light display synchronized with music
- For moreinformation and to buy tickets, click here.