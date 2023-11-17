What's happening this weekend?

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, but many places are already getting in the Christmas spirit! Here's a few holiday favorites you can partake in this weekend.

Zoolightful - Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium



November 17 - December 30

6 p.m. - 9 p.m. (Sunday – Wednesday)

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. (Thursday – Saturday)

Large lights display, holiday activities for visitors and families of all ages

To buy tickets and check out all the Zoolighful attractions, click here.

Bright Nights at Lauritzen Gardens



November 18-19, 22, 24-26

December 1-3, 8-23, 26-30

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Lights display, 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree, holiday activities for visitors and families of all ages

To buy tickets and see what all you can expect, click here.



Santa's Rock'N Lights - Werner Park

