What's happening this weekend (April 5-7)

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's the weekend of April! There’s so many things going on across our neighborhoods that you can look forward to this weekend.

Let's check in with your neighbors to see what they have on their radar.

Concerts at the CHI Health Center



Fall Out Boy: So Much for (2our) Dust (Friday, 6:30 p.m.)

Dan + Shay: Heartbreak on the Map Tour (Saturday, 7 p.m.)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Concert (Holland Center)



It features a complete screening of the 2015 film, with the musical score performed live by the Omaha Symphony.

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m.



Benson First Friday



It’s the first Friday of April – which means another Benson First Friday!

You can socialize, check out the artwork, get a bite to eat, and take in all the creative district has to offer.

Starts at 5 p.m.

2024 Spring Festival, An Arts & Crafts Affair (Liberty First Credit Union Arena)



Hundreds of artists and crafters will be showcasing and selling their work.

Organizers say there will be plenty of food and drinks – along with family fun.

Friday (11 a.m. - 8 p.m.), Saturday (9 a.m. - 6 p.m.), Sunday (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Wreath Laying Ceremony



56 years since civil right activist, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated (April 4, 1968.)

Wreath laying will take place Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Memorial on the corner of 24th and Lake.

Again, these are just a few of many things happening in our neighborhoods this weekend.

However you decide to spend your weekend — we hope it's a great one!

