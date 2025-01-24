What's happening this weekend (Jan. 24 - 26)

(KMTV) — We made it to the weekend! There's a lot to look forward to across our neighborhoods. Do you have any plans? Here's a few ideas.

40th Annual Flower Festival at the Cathedral



You can check out all the flower displays at the St. Cecilia Cathedral this weekend for free!

Saturday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday — 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, click here.

The 2025 Oddities and Curiosities Expo



This one is for the lovers of the strange, unusual, and bizarre.

From taxidermy and preserved specimens to antiques, odd jewelry, and horror inspired pieces — you'll find it all at the expo.

CHI Health Center

Saturday — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For tickets in advance and more information, click here.

9th Annual Mac & Cheese Binge



Head down to Midtown Saturday with an appetite!

Begin your journey at Coldstone Creamery to pick up your mac menu, then visit as many restaurants as possible before casting your vote for the best.

Each of the nine participating restaurants will be offering $4 mac & cheese samplers with suggested drink pairings.

Saturday — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, along with the full menu, click here.

Spotlight Bridal Show at the Granary



If you or someone close to you is getting married this year — this event in Ralston has you covered

You can connect with the metro's top vendors

Photographers, caterists, florists, DJs, dress designers, etc.

Plus — you can get special discounts only available to show attendees

It is free to attend.

Saturday — 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

To register in advance and learn more information, click here.

LOVB Omaha Home-Opener



The metro's newest professional volleyball team plays its inaugural home match Friday at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston.

Match starts at 7 p.m. against Madison

Home again Saturday at 7 p.m. against Austin.

Get to know the team and buy tickets by clicking here.

15th Annual Creighton Pink Out



Happening this Saturday.

Men play Seton Hall at 12:30 p.m. at the CHI Health Center (FS1).

Women play #6 UCONN at 4:30 p.m. at the CHI Health Center (FOX).

Lots of fun planned before the men's game and between the two games.

Click here for the promotional schedule.



Still, so many other things happening this weekend. Whatever you decide to do we hope your weekend is a great one.

