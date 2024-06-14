What's happening this weekend: June 14 - 16

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Men's College World Series returns this weekend! If the CWS isn't your thing, there's plenty of other things happening across our neighborhoods this weekend.



The Omaha Freedom Festival takes place Saturday in celebration of Juneteenth.

Papillion Days continues through the weekend.

Nelson Produce Farm hosts Strawberry Fest for the second consecutive weekend.

Live music throughout the metro for the One Omaha Music Festival.

We made it to the weekend!

Not just any weekend – but opening weekend for the 2024 NCAA Men’s College World Series!

Tons of fun to be had in and around the ballpark, but fun to be had in other neighborhoods, too.

Let’s check in with your neighbors to see what they have on their radar this weekend!

Omaha Freedom Festival – A Celebration of Juneteenth

Honoring the past and inspiring the future – with a celebration of Juneteenth.

I’m Melissa Wright – your North Omaha neighborhood reporter – looking forward to the Omaha Freedom Festival.

The parade gets things going on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The route is on north 24th Street from Lake to Sprague.

It will be followed up by the festival at the Malcolm X Outside Event Plaza from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

You can expect food and beverage vendors, live entertainment, family activities, a kid zone – even free health screenings.

77th Annual Papillion Days

That’s not the only parade and festival happening across our neighborhoods this weekend.

I’m your neighborhood reporter Molly Hudson – excited for the 77th Annual Papillion Days!

The fun started Wednesday, but the biggest events are still to come.

Starting with a firework show Friday night to go along with the Market in the Park, carnival and beer garden – all at city park – all weekend.

Then, the parade kicks things off Saturday morning at 10 a.m., running along Washington Street.

Strawberry Fest – Nelson Produce Farm

This weekend is all about strawberries at Nelson Produce Farm in Valley!

I’m Jill Lamkins, your neighborhood reporter, looking forward to the 6th Annual Strawberry Fest!

You can come out and pick your own strawberries off the vine, enjoy plenty of strawberry centric treats, and loads of fun and entertainment for the entire family.

Including a big ladybug release!

It runs both Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The One Omaha Music Festival

It’s a big music weekend in Midtown, and really, throughout Omaha!

I’m Hannah McIlree, your Central Omaha neighborhood reporter, outside of Bullmoose – one of the many places hosting bands and musicians this weekend for the One Omaha Music Festival.

It started Thursday downtown and in the Old Market and will move to Midtown and Benson Friday, before being completely in Benson on Saturday.

You can expect all genres of music throughout the locations.

Another action-packed weekend – with still plenty of other things happening across our neighborhoods!

Whatever you decide to do, we hope your weekend is a great one.