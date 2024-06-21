What's happening this weekend: June 21 - 23

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Whether you're looking forward to the CWS Finals, a weekend of music, or any other family friendly events – we have you covered! Check out some of the things we're looking forward to this weekend.



The Men's College World Series Finals begin Saturday at Charles Schwab Field.

No CWS Friday, but you can catch a showing of Field of Dreams at Gene Leahy Mall for Friday Night Flicks.

Midtown will be full of drink specials, good eats, and live music from local musicians Saturday.

Heartland Hope Mission's fifth annual Summer Block Party is sure to be a hit with the kiddos.

Plant loves unite for the 19th annual Cactus & Succulent Show at Mulhall's Garden Center

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

College World Series Finals

No baseball for the second straight day here at the ballpark, but that won’t be the case for the rest of the weekend.

As Tennessee and Texas A&M will battle it out here at the Chuck to be crowned national champions.

Game one of the Finals is Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Game two is Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m., with the possibility of it stretching to next week.

Game three, if necessary, set for Monday at 6 p.m.

Still plenty more to look forward to this weekend – let's see what your neighbors have on their radar

Friday Night Flicks: Field Of Dreams

If you build it – they will come.

I’m Molly Hudson – your Downtown Omaha Neighborhood Reporter – looking forward to Friday Night Flicks here at Gene Leahy Mall.

Where Field Of Dreams will play on a huge inflatable screen – pairing up perfectly with the CWS off day.

The movie and popcorn – along with other themed activities – are completely free.

The showing gets started tonight at dusk

Midtown Mix

Calling all music lovers!

I’m Hannah McIlree – your Central Omaha Neighborhood Reporter – excited for Midtown Mix.

Neighborhood restaurants, bars, and businesses are teaming up to provide an evening full of fun here on Saturday.

Participating Midtown locations will offer drink specials, good eats, and lots of live performances from local musicians.

It’s free to attend Saturday – and runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Heartland Hope Mission’s Summer Block Party

It returns – bigger and better than ever!

I’m Neighborhood Reporter John Brown – looking forward to the Heartland Hope Mission’s 5th Annual Summer Block Party!

The free event will be loaded with fun activities for the entire family – including water slides, bounce houses, and live music.

Along with firetruck tours, free food, and a sports camp for kids.

It’s all happening here on Saturday at 2021 U Street in South Omaha – from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

19th Annual Cactus and Succulent Show

Plant lovers unite!

I’m your Northwest Omaha Neighborhood Reporter Jill Lamkins – looking forward to the 19th annual Cactus and Succulent Show at Mulhall's Garden Center!

The event is a showcase of fascinating plants, fun activities, and an opportunity to connect with local plant enthusiasts.

Plus – if you enter a cactus or succulent in the showcase – you have the chance of going home with a $100 dollar gift card!

It kicks off at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, and runs until 4 p.m.

Zach:

Still so many other fun things across our neighborhoods to participate in these next few days.

Whatever you decide to do – we hope your weekend is a great one!