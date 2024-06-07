What's Happening This Weekend: June 7 - 9

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We made it to the weekend! This weekend feels like the weekend of summer festivals, as there’s several festivals taking place across our neighborhoods. Here’s a look at some of the ones we’re really looking forward to this weekend.
Omaha Summer Arts Festival
- Aksarben Village
- Friday, June 7 – Sunday, June 9
- Local artists showcase their best work
- Joined by food vendors and live music
- The 50th and final year
- For more information, click here.
Bellevue Rocks the Riverfront
- American Heroes Park
- Thursday June 6 – Sunday, June 9
- Carnival rides, live entertainment, games, food, beer garden
- For more information, click here.
Summerfest at River’s Edge
- Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park
- Saturday, June 7 (6 p.m. - 10 p.m.)
- Plenty of activites, food, and live entertainment
- Foam & bubble party, drone show at 9:30 p.m.
- For more information, click here.
Midwest Fest
- Heartland of America Park at the RiverFront
- Saturday, June 8 – Sunday, June 9
- Formerly known as ‘Hutchfest’
- Local food and shopping vendors, drink, games, and live entertainment
- For more information, click here.
Elkhorn Days
- Thursday, June 6 – Sunday, June 9
- A massive list of fun events to look forward to
- Headlined by a drone show Friday at 10 p.m. and the Parade Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
- For more information, click here.
15th Annual Polish Festival
- Crescent Moon (Blackstone)
- Saturday, June 8 (12 p.m. - 11 p.m.)
- Outdoor beer garden paired up with polish food favorites and live music
- For more information, click here.
As always, there’s so many other things happening across our neighborhoods this weekend. Whatever you decide to do we hope your weekend is a great one!