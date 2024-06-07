Watch Now
What's Happening This Weekend: June 7 - 9

Posted at 7:34 AM, Jun 07, 2024

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We made it to the weekend! This weekend feels like the weekend of summer festivals, as there’s several festivals taking place across our neighborhoods. Here’s a look at some of the ones we’re really looking forward to this weekend.

Omaha Summer Arts Festival

  • Aksarben Village 
  • Friday, June 7 – Sunday, June 9 
  • Local artists showcase their best work 
  • Joined by food vendors and live music 
  • The 50th and final year 
  • For more information, click here. 

Bellevue Rocks the Riverfront

Summerfest at River’s Edge

  • Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park 
  • Saturday, June 7 (6 p.m. - 10 p.m.) 
  • Plenty of activites, food, and live entertainment 
  • Foam & bubble party, drone show at 9:30 p.m. 
  • For more information, click here. 

Midwest Fest

  • Heartland of America Park at the RiverFront 
  • Saturday, June 8 – Sunday, June 9 
  • Formerly known as ‘Hutchfest’ 
  • Local food and shopping vendors, drink, games, and live entertainment 
  • For more information, click here. 

Elkhorn Days

  • Thursday, June 6 – Sunday, June 9 
  • A massive list of fun events to look forward to  
  • Headlined by a drone show Friday at 10 p.m. and the Parade Saturday at 10:30 a.m. 
  • For more information, click here. 

15th Annual Polish Festival

As always, there’s so many other things happening across our neighborhoods this weekend. Whatever you decide to do we hope your weekend is a great one!

