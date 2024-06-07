What's Happening This Weekend: June 7 - 9

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We made it to the weekend! This weekend feels like the weekend of summer festivals, as there’s several festivals taking place across our neighborhoods. Here’s a look at some of the ones we’re really looking forward to this weekend.

Omaha Summer Arts Festival



Aksarben Village

Friday, June 7 – Sunday, June 9

Local artists showcase their best work

Joined by food vendors and live music

The 50th and final year

For more information, click here.

Bellevue Rocks the Riverfront



American Heroes Park

Thursday June 6 – Sunday, June 9

Carnival rides, live entertainment, games, food, beer garden

For more information, click here.

Summerfest at River’s Edge



Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park

Saturday, June 7 (6 p.m. - 10 p.m.)

Plenty of activites, food, and live entertainment

Foam & bubble party, drone show at 9:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Midwest Fest



Heartland of America Park at the RiverFront

Saturday, June 8 – Sunday, June 9

Formerly known as ‘Hutchfest’

Local food and shopping vendors, drink, games, and live entertainment

For more information, click here.

Elkhorn Days



Thursday, June 6 – Sunday, June 9

A massive list of fun events to look forward to

Headlined by a drone show Friday at 10 p.m. and the Parade Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

For more information, click here.

15th Annual Polish Festival



Crescent Moon (Blackstone)

Saturday, June 8 (12 p.m. - 11 p.m.)

Outdoor beer garden paired up with polish food favorites and live music

For more information, click here.

As always, there’s so many other things happening across our neighborhoods this weekend. Whatever you decide to do we hope your weekend is a great one!