What's happening this weekend? (March 1-3)

List of things to do this weekend around the Omaha metro.
Posted at 10:33 AM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 11:33:41-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's the first weekend of March and our meteorologists are calling for a beautiful one! There's no shortage of things going on around the metro that you can do this weekend. Here's a look at some things going on.

19th Annual Omaha Film Festival at Aksarben Cinema

Disney's The Lion King Musical - Orpheum Theater

58th Annual Omaha Home and Garden Expo

College Hoops

  • #12 Marquette at #5 Creighton (Saturday at 1:30 p.m.)
    • Senior Day (Whiteout)
  • Rutgers at Nebraska (Sunday at 5:30 p.m.)
    • Senior Night

Nebraska High School Girls State Basketball

