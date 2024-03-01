What's happening this weekend? (March 1-3)

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's the first weekend of March and our meteorologists are calling for a beautiful one! There's no shortage of things going on around the metro that you can do this weekend. Here's a look at some things going on.
19th Annual Omaha Film Festival at Aksarben Cinema
- More than 20 screenings this weekend.
- Click here for the full schedule, to buy tickets, and to learn more.
Disney's The Lion King Musical - Orpheum Theater
- Opening weekend!
- Five shows this weekend
- To see the schedule and buy tickets, click here.
58th Annual Omaha Home and Garden Expo
- Runs Friday - Sunday at the CHI Health Center
- Check out more than 200,000 square feet of displays featuring blooming flowers, waterfalls and the smells of spring.
- To see the full schedule, buy tickets, or learn more information — click here.
College Hoops
- #12 Marquette at #5 Creighton (Saturday at 1:30 p.m.)
- Senior Day (Whiteout)
- Rutgers at Nebraska (Sunday at 5:30 p.m.)
- Senior Night
Nebraska High School Girls State Basketball
- All class semifinals Friday at both Devaney Center and Pinnacle Bank Arena .
- All class final Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
- Click here for the live bracket and schedule.