What's happening this weekend? (March 1-3)

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's the first weekend of March and our meteorologists are calling for a beautiful one! There's no shortage of things going on around the metro that you can do this weekend. Here's a look at some things going on.

19th Annual Omaha Film Festival at Aksarben Cinema



More than 20 screenings this weekend.

Click here for the full schedule, to buy tickets, and to learn more.



Disney's The Lion King Musical - Orpheum Theater



Opening weekend!

Five shows this weekend

To see the schedule and buy tickets, click here.

58th Annual Omaha Home and Garden Expo



Runs Friday - Sunday at the CHI Health Center

Check out more than 200,000 square feet of displays featuring blooming flowers, waterfalls and the smells of spring.

To see the full schedule, buy tickets, or learn more information — click here.



College Hoops



#12 Marquette at #5 Creighton (Saturday at 1:30 p.m.)

Senior Day (Whiteout)

Rutgers at Nebraska (Sunday at 5:30 p.m.)

Senior Night



Nebraska High School Girls State Basketball

