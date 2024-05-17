What's happening this weekend: May 17-19

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We made it to the weekend! There's a lot going on across our neighborhoods May 17 - May 19. Our neighborhood reporters highlight some of the big things you can do this weekend.



Video shows you what you can expect, along with when and where these event are taking place.

Locations include: South Omaha, Downtown Omaha, Council Bluffs, Aksarben and all of Nebraska.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

3 News Now Morning Anchor Zach Williamson:

Hey! It's a perfect weekend to get out the lawn mower and get some yard work done! But once you get done with that, or if you're already caught up, get out and soak up some fun in the sun!

Let’s check in with your neighbors and see what they’re looking forward to this weekend!

South Omaha Neighborhood Reporter Maria Osnaya:

Little Bohemia Spring Market

Embrace the season in an Omaha neighborhood with a rich history – and plenty of special deals -- this Saturday!

I’m Maria Osnaya, your South Omaha neighborhood reporter, looking forward to the Little Bohemia Spring Market!

There will be vendors, food trucks, and even a mobile wine bar.

It all gets started at 11 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

Southwest Iowa Neighborhood Reporter Katrina Markel:

Big Bounce America

This weekend is your final chance to experience the world’s largest bounce house – in Council Bluffs.

I’m Katrina Markel – your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter – at the Westfair Fairgrounds – where families can have fun all weekend at Big Bounce America.

We're not just talking about the kids, they have adult only session tickets too. So everyone can get their bounce on today through Sunday.

Northwest Omaha Neighborhood Reporter Jill Lamkins:

Nebraska Free Fishing and Park Entry Day

No permit – no problem!

I’m Jill Lamkins – your Northwest Omaha neighborhood reporter – ready to see if the fish are biting this Saturday!

Because it’s Nebraska Free Fishing and Park Entry Day!

You can soak up the outdoors at any Nebraska park or body of water at no cost.

Central Omaha Neighborhood Reporter Hannah McIlree:

Toast Nebraska Wine Festival

Raise your glass for the weekend!

I’m Hannah McIlree – your Central Omaha neighborhood reporter – looking forward to the tOast Nebraska Wine Festival.

It runs both Friday and Saturday here at Stinson Park.

Your ticket includes a wine glass and unlimited tastings at 16 Nebraska wineries – to go along with plenty of food, vendors, live music, and educational wine sessions.

Downtown Omaha Nieghborhood Reporter Molly Hudson:

Professional Volleyball Federation Championsip,

Championship Central at the Capitol District

The first season of the Pro Volleyball Federation comes to a close in Omaha this weekend, as the CHI Health Center will host the championship game!

I’m Molly Hudson, your downtown neighborhood reporter, at the Capital District – the home of Championship Central!

A beer garden will be open here all day, along with some volleyball vendors.

Live music from Lemon Fresh Day from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and even the players will be down here for a bit!

Saturday’s championship match between the Omaha Supernovas and Grand Rapids Rise is set for 3:30 p.m.