What's happening this weekend (Oct. 18 - Oct. 20)

(KMTV) — We’ve made it to another weekend!

Many of our neighbors are getting into the Halloween spirit – with the holiday being less than two weeks away.

Here’s a few of the events happening across our neighborhoods we have on our radar.

Spooky Skate

Throw on your costume and strap up the skates – Heartland of America Park is playing host to Spooky Skate Friday evening at the skate ribbon from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Much more than just some skating planned — food trucks, games, giveaways and some of Halloween’s classic songs — to name a few..

If you don’t have skates – they're available to rent at a small price.

Anime NebrasKon

Lots of costumes will be on display in Council Bluffs at the Mid-America Center – but not for Halloween.

Its the 20th annual Anime NebrasKon!

Loads of events and things planned — all centered around anime.

Its runs all weekend – click on the title above for a link to its website.

Ghouls & Glow

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is ready to see you in costume for a night of fun!

Nothing scary here – just lots of family-friendly fun, along with 400 larger-than-life lanterns and trick or treating.

It runs all weekend from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m., and will return next week Thursday through Sunday.

Wildlife Safari Park Trunk or Treat

The Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park is getting in on the Halloween fun as well — hosting a trunk-or-treat event both Friday and Saturday this weekend, and next.

It runs from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. each night — featuring food, games, trick or treating — even a hayrack ride!

Lots of activities centered around the animals too – including creating enrichment crafts for them.

Click on the title above for a link to its website and to make a reservation.

Disability-Inclusive Trick or Treat at Munroe-Meyer Institute

Every kid should get the chance to trick or treat and feel comfortable doing so.

Well, a really cool event at Munroe-Meyer Institute this Sunday — a disability inclusive trick-or-treat event.

It’s sensory-friendly and very accessible, and all are welcome. Costumes are optional.

It's free – and runs from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Husker Football

Hopefully the Big Red, coming off a bye, have plenty of tricks and treats up its sleeve Saturday.

As a good challenge awaits in Bloomington Indiana — the 16th ranked, and unbeaten, Indiana Hoosiers!

Kickoff set for 11 a.m. It will be televised on FOX.

Still many other things happening across our neighborhoods this weekend. Whatever you decide to do – we hope your weekend is a great one!