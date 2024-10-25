What's happening this weekend (Oct. 25 - Oct. 27)

(KMTV) — We’ve made it to the weekend, the last weekend of October, and how about this weather?
Cooking up to be a terrific weekend! There’s a lot of events to look forward to – centered around Halloween.
Here’s a few of the things we have on our radar.
Baseballoween
No baseball here – but this trick or treat event is sure to be a homerun.
It’s the 13th annual Baseballoween at Werner Park.
It is happening Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with plenty of candy and activity stations on-hand, along with a move screening on the big board!
The event is free – but you’re encouraged to bring non-perishable food items that will be donated to Food Bank for the Heartland,
NHS’ Howl-oween Bash
The Nebraska Humane Society is getting into the Halloween spirit – hosting its inaugural Howl-oween Bash.
Trunk or treating, games, pumpkin painting, a creepy critter room – just some of the entertainment planned.
This is a people only event, so the pets stay home.
It runs from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday. This event is not free, but all the money goes toward helping homeless animals in need.
Doggy Days of Fall Costume Contest
Another fundraiser for NHS happening at Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard in Council Bluffs on Sunday – this one you want to bring the dogs! Its the Doggy Days of Fall Costume Contest.
It’s $10 to enter your furry friend, again proceeds going to NHS.
It runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., but the awards for best dog costume will be given around 1:45 p.m.
It’s Fall Y’all at the Riverfront
Lots of fun to be had at the Riverfront for It’s Fall Y’all at Heartland of America Park.
It runs from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday – with trick or treat stations, games, a mobile petting zoo, a Halloween movie screening and much more.
Food and drink vendors on hand for this free family-friendly event as well.
Halloween at the Durham Museum
Another family-friendly opportunity downtown – Hallo-weekend at the Durham Museum!
Trick-or-treat goodie bags and plenty of activities and exhibits to look forward to.
It runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
Children 12 and under get in free.
Ghouls & Glow
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is ready to see you in costume for a night of fun!
Nothing scary here – just lots of family-friendly fun, along with 400 larger-than-life lanterns and trick or treating.
It runs all weekend from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Wildlife Safari Park Trunk or Treat
The Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park is getting in on the Halloween fun as well — hosting a trunk-or-treat event both Friday and Saturday this weekend.
It runs from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. each night — featuring food, games, trick or treating — even a hayrack ride!
Lots of activities centered around the animals too – including creating enrichment crafts for them.
Click on the title above for a link to its website and to make a reservation.
A couple of fun Halloween events for the adults this weekend as well:
Omaha’s Official Halloween Bar Crawl taking place Saturday downtown.
The Old Market Witches Walk returns this Sunday.
Plenty to choose from! Whatever you decide to do we hope your weekend is a great one.