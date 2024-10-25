What's happening this weekend (Oct. 25 - Oct. 27)

(KMTV) — We’ve made it to the weekend, the last weekend of October, and how about this weather?

Cooking up to be a terrific weekend! There’s a lot of events to look forward to – centered around Halloween.

Here’s a few of the things we have on our radar.

Baseballoween

No baseball here – but this trick or treat event is sure to be a homerun.

It’s the 13th annual Baseballoween at Werner Park.

It is happening Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with plenty of candy and activity stations on-hand, along with a move screening on the big board!

The event is free – but you’re encouraged to bring non-perishable food items that will be donated to Food Bank for the Heartland,

NHS’ Howl-oween Bash

The Nebraska Humane Society is getting into the Halloween spirit – hosting its inaugural Howl-oween Bash.

Trunk or treating, games, pumpkin painting, a creepy critter room – just some of the entertainment planned.

This is a people only event, so the pets stay home.

It runs from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday. This event is not free, but all the money goes toward helping homeless animals in need.

Doggy Days of Fall Costume Contest

Another fundraiser for NHS happening at Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard in Council Bluffs on Sunday – this one you want to bring the dogs! Its the Doggy Days of Fall Costume Contest.

It’s $10 to enter your furry friend, again proceeds going to NHS.

It runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., but the awards for best dog costume will be given around 1:45 p.m.

It’s Fall Y’all at the Riverfront

Lots of fun to be had at the Riverfront for It’s Fall Y’all at Heartland of America Park.

It runs from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday – with trick or treat stations, games, a mobile petting zoo, a Halloween movie screening and much more.

Food and drink vendors on hand for this free family-friendly event as well.

Halloween at the Durham Museum

Another family-friendly opportunity downtown – Hallo-weekend at the Durham Museum!

Trick-or-treat goodie bags and plenty of activities and exhibits to look forward to.

It runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Children 12 and under get in free.

Ghouls & Glow

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is ready to see you in costume for a night of fun!

Nothing scary here – just lots of family-friendly fun, along with 400 larger-than-life lanterns and trick or treating.

It runs all weekend from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Wildlife Safari Park Trunk or Treat

The Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park is getting in on the Halloween fun as well — hosting a trunk-or-treat event both Friday and Saturday this weekend.

It runs from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. each night — featuring food, games, trick or treating — even a hayrack ride!

Lots of activities centered around the animals too – including creating enrichment crafts for them.

Click on the title above for a link to its website and to make a reservation.

A couple of fun Halloween events for the adults this weekend as well:

Omaha’s Official Halloween Bar Crawl taking place Saturday downtown.

The Old Market Witches Walk returns this Sunday.

Plenty to choose from! Whatever you decide to do we hope your weekend is a great one.

