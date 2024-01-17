WHEELS UP: $950 million terminal expansion and renovation plan coming to Eppley Airfield

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Airport Authority announced the approval of the $950 million Build OMA Terminal Modernization program – which will nearly double the size of the terminal and add amenities past a single TSA checkpoint.

“For more than a decade, the Omaha Airport Authority has been building a long-term approach for improving and expanding our terminal and passenger facilities,” said Eric Butler, Board Chair of the Omaha Airport Authority. “With increasing passenger traffic in Omaha, we developed the Build OMA Terminal Modernization Program, as part of our demand-based master plan to position and enhance Eppley Airfield for decades to come.”

If this sounds familiar, it's because we originally told you about this plan in 2022 when it was projected to cost closer to $600 million.

The nearly $1 billion plan includes consolidating the two concourses into one and adding two more gates for arrivals and departures — with the ability to add more for future growth.

There will also be two two gates capable of international flights alonbg with many other upgrades to modernize the terminal — something that hasn't been done since the 1980s.

Eppley Airfield

“To meet current and future travel expectations, we are transforming Eppley Airfield,” said Dave Roth, Chief Executive Officer for the Omaha Airport Authority. “Passengers will find a more streamlined experience, with ticketing adjacent to the TSA checkpoint and a single concourse design for a more intuitive traveler flow. The additional space, amenities, and passenger processing systems will benefit business and leisure travelers flying into and out of our airport.”

Here is a list Eppley Airfield provided of the multiple enhancements included:



An increase to approximately 646,000 square feet from the existing 375,000 square feet

A single, unified concourse with a centralized Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security screening checkpoint

An increase to 22 arrival/departure gates from the current 20, with the ability to add further gates for future growth

Larger gate boarding areas

Two gates capable of international flights and a new Customs and Border Protection international arrivals hall for international passenger processing

New expanded restaurants and retail concessions beyond the security checkpoint

Enhanced vertical circulation for passengers including new elevators and additional escalators

New airline ticketing space

New automated inline baggage handling system

Expanded baggage claim area

New and expanded restrooms including companion care and family restrooms, nursing rooms and a new service animal relief area

Enhancements focused on accessibility throughout the terminal

Airport revenues, federal grants, and future airport bonds will fund the expansion and renovation.

The project will occur in phases – with work scheduled to be completed in 2028.

