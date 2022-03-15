'When it hits you, you’re already behind': CHI Health specialist says get ahead of spring allergies

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Spring is knocking on the door and with it comes the allergies we’ve avoided since the fall. The fluctuation in weather changes is creating the perfect storm for allergies.

CHI Health Otolaryngologist and Rhinologist Dr. Ashley Bauer says we are starting to see some allergens pop up from tree and grass pollen, and when we are forced to turn our heaters on when temperatures dip down, we are exposed to more dust and mold allergens.

This can cause all of those allergy symptoms to flare up and can lead to an infection. Dr. Bauer says the best way to avoid getting hit hard is by taking action now.

“Runny nose, sneezing, itchy watery eyes, when it hits you, you’re already behind,” Bauer said. “So, if you know this is a bad season for you, if you can start taking over-the-counter oral antihistamines, using sinus rinses, and doing nasal sprays ahead of time, that can prevent things from getting really bad.”

Bauer says if you have a history of sinus issues there’s never a wrong time to see a specialist, as they have plenty of new procedures and surgeries that they can do to make life a little easier on you.

She says one of the best things you can do at home are sinus rinses. Sinus rinses are something that will benefit you even when you’re not fighting allergies.

“They’re really helpful, not with just allergies and being able to clear your nose of allergens, but studies have shown that they can decrease infections,” Bauer said. “We’ve done them with COVID-19 to show that they decrease viral load. So, they’re really an easy and important thing to do.”

Getting good sleep is crucial for your immune system to fight off these allergens. When you are not well-rested your body is more likely to see those allergies turn into an infection.

Bauer says you should avoid screen time two hours before bed and while alcohol may help you fall asleep faster, it will mess up your sleep cycles. Which in turn leaves you less rested.

To improve your sleep during this time of the year she suggests using breath right strips or nasal cones. Both relieve sinus pressure, create stronger airways to breathe, and limit snoring.

