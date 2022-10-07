Wienermobile, NutMobile pay Omaha a visit

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two of America's most iconic vehicles made the trip to Omaha this week.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and the Planters NutMobile stopped in Nebraska as they continue their coast-to-coast, year-long trip.

3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson had to check them out. He takes us inside and learns what life is like on the road in the two vehicles that grab everyone's attention.

The NutMobile has headed up north to Rapid City, South Dakota.

The Wienermobile will be in the metro for three more days. You can go check it out at one of the three locations/times below.

Friday, October 7th

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

5019 Grover St, Omaha (Family Fare)

Saturday, October 8th

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

28500 W Park Hwy, Ashland (Scouts Jubilee)