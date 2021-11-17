Wildfire in Nebraska Panhandle now 50% contained according to state emergency management

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a news release from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, the Buffalo Creek Fire in Banner and Scotts Bluff Counties started on Sunday and, as of Noon on Wednesday, is 50% contained. The agency says that weather conditions are favorable for containment of the fire to continue through Thursday morning.

The agency says that 15 fire departments were part of the containment efforts on Tuesday and by Wednesday the number was reduced to seven responding units. The total number of acres burned so far is 2,595 and 15% is on private land.

Nebraska Emergency Management Agency

