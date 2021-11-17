Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wildfire in Nebraska Panhandle now 50% contained according to state emergency management

items.[0].image.alt
Nebraska Emergency Management Agency
Buffalo Creek Wildfire response
Emergency Management helicopter
Posted at 5:15 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 18:15:42-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a news release from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, the Buffalo Creek Fire in Banner and Scotts Bluff Counties started on Sunday and, as of Noon on Wednesday, is 50% contained. The agency says that weather conditions are favorable for containment of the fire to continue through Thursday morning.

The agency says that 15 fire departments were part of the containment efforts on Tuesday and by Wednesday the number was reduced to seven responding units. The total number of acres burned so far is 2,595 and 15% is on private land.

buffalocreek.jpg

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018