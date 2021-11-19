Winterfest returns to Council Bluffs Friday night

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A holiday lighting ceremony has turned into an annual Winterfest celebration at Bayliss Park in Council Bluffs.

The event runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday night with a full list of things to look forward to.

The headliner of course being the lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m., which has been a staple since they started it in 2015. That ceremony has evolved into the festival that it is today.

While the Christmas lights were on last year, the event was canceled due to the pandemic. The city is excited to welcome everyone back this year to ring in the holiday season

“We’re just really excited to bring this event back. We’re excited to see all of our Council Bluffs families again; we’re excited to provide an opportunity for people to get together,” City of Council Bluffs Communication Officer Ashley Kruse said. “It’s sort of like we transform this area into a holiday movie set. It’s just neat to see everyone come together and be cheerful and excited for the holiday season.”

In 2019, they estimate that around 5,000 to 7,000 people attended the festival, and they expect another big turnout this year as the event continues to grow and bring the community together.

“2015 is when we started, and it was a simple countdown... that was when all the new lights were put on in the park. We generated a pretty big crowd just for that so we thought this is a good opportunity to turn it into something big,” Kruse said. “It’s become a holiday tradition for Council Bluffs families and surrounding areas too.”

Since the city revamped its display in 2015, the park now has over 40,000 lights.

Kruse says the growth of the festival isn’t possible without the organizations that collaborate with the city.

If you’re unable to make it by, the lights will be up until 2021 comes to a close.

Here’s a list of everything taking place at Winterfest:

· Lighting Ceremony (takes place promptly at 6:30 p.m.)

· Santa Claus

· Reindeer

· Free Arts and Crafts Activities

· Free Balloon Art

· Free Face Painting

· Free Hot Cocoa

· Free Winterfest Bags for first 1,000

· Giveaways including glow sticks, light-up jewelry, jingle bells, etc.

· Salvation Army Brass Ensemble

· Live Ice Sculptor

· Dickens Carolers

· Festive Photo Ops

· Outdoor Holiday Movie

· Food Trucks

· Makers Village (pop-up holiday market)

