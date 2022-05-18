Wish List Wednesday kicks off for day two of Share Omaha's Do Good Days

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Wednesday marks day two of Share Omaha's Do Good Days, a campaign centered around giving back to non-profits and those in need.

On Wednesday, the goal is to buy things nonprofits need. Items are shipped directly to nonprofits and you'll know exactly where your money is going.

3 News Now reporter Zach Williamson spoke with Open Door Mission president and CEO Candace Gregory this morning about the effort.

You can find the wish list items, sign up to volunteer, and make a monetary donation to Open Door Mission or any of the area's nonprofits by visiting shareomaha.org.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.