Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Blackstone District early Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A 20-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in the Blackstone District, according to Omaha Police.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to 38th and Farnam for a vehicle vs pedestrian crash.

Authorities say a 2019 Mazda CX-5 was westbound on Farnam and a pedestrian was crossing from north to south at 38th St.

The Mazda struck the pedestrian who was later transported to Nebraska Medicine by medics with CPR in progress.

The victim, identified as 20-year-old Kaitlyn Vanessen, later died at the hospital.

The driver of the Mazda was identified as 30-year-old William Wright. His BAC was 0.182, according to police.

Wright was booked for motor vehicle homicide.

The crash is currently under investigation.

