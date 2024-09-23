Woman who gave birth to her son while fighting cancer watches him graduate 18 years later

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In August of 2005 Missy Moser was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. At the time she was pregnant with her first child, Landon. The two went through four rounds of chemo before the successful birth. Missy has beaten cancer four separate times since then and was there to see her son, the same person she started her cancer journey with 19 years prior, walk across the stage at his high school graduation.



“Every day is a gift."

Missy, and so many others, have relied on new treatments to continue to fight non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Nebraska's Light the Night helps raise money to continue to advance treatments. You can help —register, donate, or learn more about the event here.

“I’ve been a walking stage four at one time, I've been a stage three, I don’t think I'm actually supposed to be here.”

Missy’ Moser's journey started nearly two decades ago, while pregnant with her first child.

“August of 2005 when I was pregnant with Landon," Missy said. "I just had a lump on the back of my neck. Nothing hurt, and I mean, when you’re pregnant you’re tired anyway.”

When she got it checked out — she received devastating news: she had non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“Just kept praying for my baby," Missy recalls. "But I just had this hope in me, and I knew the med center was one of the best, and that’s when I got to meet Dr. Vose.”

“Yeah, well we have to talk about everything that could happen, and hopefully none of those things do happen,” Dr. Julie Vose, Chief of Hematology and Oncology at Nebraska Medical Center, said.

Dr. Vose and Missy became very close.

“When you’re treating the mother, you’re also treating the baby," Dr. Vose said. "So, you have to be very careful about that and you also have to time the delivery very carefully.”

“He did four rounds of chemo with me. I chose to have him born a little early because I didn’t want him to have to do another round with me," Missy said.

"We were both bald when he was born but he made it through, and I was there to see it.”

Dr. Vose added, “She was very brave.”

After months of treatment – she was in remission.

But two years later after her daughter was born — it returned.

She beat it then. And two more times after that.

“It’s a form of lymphoma that will never be completely gone but if it’s under control you can live with it," Missy said. "So far, it’s under control but I've always just put one foot in front of the other, and I want to be there for my children.”

And earlier this year, she was there for her son on his big day.

“I got to see Landon graduate, and yeah, it was full circle,” Missy said.

“I’m just thankful to be here. And to see him walk across the stage.”

A very special day. But Missy says at this point — they all are.

“Every day is a gift, so.”

With the hope of many more gifts to come

“Of course, as time goes on, we have better and better treatments, and hopefully more cures in the future,” Dr. Vose said.

Missy added, "They just keep getting better with their knowledge and how to fight it, so.”

