Women's Center for Advancement to host 'A Conversation with Tarana Burke' the founder of Me Too movement

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Me Too movement was started in 2006 by Tarana Burke as a way to uplift and aid marginalized groups, including Black and Brown women, in the discussion of sexual assault and violence.

In 2017, the movement was co-opted by Hollywood and made international. While the movement has been around for years, the work isn't done.

"A lot of times something will happen on social media and there will be all this awareness and then it’ll die down after a few months or a few years but this is something that's still important and still happening today," Jannette Taylor, president and CEO of the Women's Center for Advancement said.

The WCA is looking ahead, determining how to continue the movement and become more intersectional in its work. That's why it's hosting an event with the founder of the Me Too movement.

'A Conversation with Tarana Burke' will cover a number of topics within the greater sphere of sexual assault and violence such as marginalized voices, power dynamics, and more.

"Things are happening on a daily basis that are connected to the Me Too movement and women's rights in general," Taylor said. "I don’t know any woman who hasn’t been sexually harassed. I literally don’t. I can't think of one who hasn’t had anything inappropriate happen or outright sexual assault or sexual abuse, so it's important we keep having the conversations because the less taboo it is to have conversations, the easier it will be to take action and having Tarana here it makes sense."

Taylor says the conversation is always important, but the local relevancy has been heightened due to recent allegations and policies in the state of Nebraska.

"This happens so often as we’re looking at even Senator Slama coming forward and being brave enough to do that. As soon as she came forward, what did they say? 'What was she wearing?' As if that gives someone a right to sexual assault or a right to assault her. I think it's important to keep these conversations going or else they’ll be able to dismiss them," Taylor said.

She hopes the event sparks a fire in attendees to continue the work, hoping they and the community continue to break down barriers, normalize conversations, expand resources and end rape culture.

"I want people to leave this event with some new knowledge with how the Me Too movement has helped push the conversations forward but with some fire in them about what we should do next in this state," Taylor said.

Tickets to 'A Conversation with Tarana Burke' are still available at WCAomaha.org. Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards helping survivors of Sexual Assault. When you buy a ticket, you can submit a question that may be asked on stage.

