Women's sports bar opens in Omaha; eighth of kind in country

OMAHA (KMTV) — The first women’s sports bar in Nebraska is officially open.



Founder and owner Molly Hyuck first had a vision for a bar like this two years ago after visiting others out west.

The bar opened at 61st and Maple in Benson on the second day of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament and the first day of the women’s NCAA basketball tournament.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Back in September, (we) told you about a women's sports bar opening in Benson called Set the Bar.

It’s opening day.

It's been in the works for about two years now.

And the goal, of course, highlights and celebrate women’s sports.

(We) want to show you what it looked like back in late August and early September.

This room was an empty canvas.

No tables, chairs or bar.

And you see what it looks like now: the bar, tables, they have booths.

And of course plenty of TVs, perfect for this time of year with March Madness.

It's the first women's sports bar in Nebraska–and the midwest for that matter—and eighth in the country.

Owner Molly Huyck is excited to see her vision finally come to life.

“When we open the doors, I hope everyone that comes here feels what we’ve intended,” she said. “Raising the bar high, setting the bar when it comes to elevated space, focusing on the community, celebrating women athletes, having great cocktails, mocktails and amazing food.

“It gives me goosebumps actually being able to celebrate women’s sports, making a place that really is one-of-a-kind when it comes to focusing on the community, focusing on athletes. I’m just so thrilled to have a special place.”

Huyck says Set the Bar will be kid-friendly.

She's a firm believer ‘if you can see it, you can be it.’

So if families come in and bring their kids, they can watch their favorite athletes on TV.

