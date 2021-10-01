Yale Park landlord sentenced, faces two years of probation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Kay Anderson, the landlord of the North Omaha apartment complex Yale Park, will spend the next two years on probation.

At one time, Anderson faced 99 misdemeanor counts for property maintenance violations.

He was found guilty of only four.

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald report the judge wrote a 26-page ruling saying he dismissed more than 70 of the charges because the city failed to prove the problems were not fixed within a required 90-day period.

Ten other charges were dropped because they involved Anderson's own residence.

As part of Anderson's probation, he's required to keep all his properties up to code.

