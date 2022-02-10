York County: 2 people, police dog killed in stolen K-9 vehicle crash are identified

YORK, Neb. (AP and KMTV) — Authorities in southeastern Nebraska say a bystander who was killed along with the suspect and a police dog in the fiery crash of a stolen sheriff's vehicle was a popular teacher and coach from Hampton.

The bystander was identified by the York County Sheriff's Office as 31-year-old Kyle Ediger, a nine-year employee of Hampton Public Schools who was a math teacher and boys basketball coach.

Authorities say the crash happened Tuesday night when 43-year old Joseph Stoltenberg stole a sheriff's vehicle with the police dog, named Nitro, still inside and led authorities on a pursuit in rural York County.

The Office of the Sheriff in York County said that the suspect gained control of the patrol car during a "high-risk vehicle stop" following an eight-minute pursuit. When the suspect exited his vehicle, the sheriff's office says he told officers that he wanted to die and kept his hands concealed, claiming to have a gun. The suspect, say authorities, "advanced towards the officer" and then stole the vehicle.

Authorities say Stoltenberg then sped toward a moving train and crashed into the back of Ediger's vehicle that was stopped for the train. The crash killed Ediger, Stoltenberg and the police canine.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.