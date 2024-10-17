Zach at the Zoo - Eastern Indigo Snake

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We get an up-close look at the longest snake native to the US, and all of North America, in this edition of Zach at the Zoo.



The visit takes us behind the scenes at the Desert Dome, where six of the zoo's 11 eastern indigo snakes are housed.

Senior Keeper Dylan Ray shows us a one-year-old snake and its father, who is nine years old and around six feet long.

While they are large and strong — these snakes are not dangerous to people.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Just absolutely beautiful snakes,” Senior Keeper Dylan Ray said.

Today’s visit – takes us off exhibit at the Desert Dome to get to know the eastern indigo snake.

“Eastern indigo snakes are the longest snake in North America,” Ray said. “They reach lengths over eight feet long.”

There’s 11 at the zoo – coming in all sizes. Ray showed us a couple.

“So, this animal is about one year old.”

That snake’s dad – is Zeus.

“This our biggest male we have right now, he’s a little over nine years old, and can still grow some more,” Ray said. “He’s the male who has produced all our offspring.”

Zeus is about six feet long. He didn’t sit still much, but that’s just how they operate.

“These guys have huge home ranges. Some of them have had home ranges over 1,000 acres long,” Ray explained. “They're very, very active snakes. They remain active year-round.”

“Their genus is drymarchon — which is actually Greek for forest ruler.”

That makes sense after hearing their diet.

“These guys are known to eat absolutely everything. If it’s smaller than them — they will try to eat it.”

Ray continued, “Almost 50 percent of their diet actually are other snakes, including venomous snakes. But they’ll eat tortoises, turtles, fish, birds, toads."

These snakes aren’t venomous – and the way they hunt is pretty unique.

“They just bite them and pin them to the ground a little bit. They don’t constrict them, but they just go for it,” Ray explained. “They just start eating. They’re just very big, strong snakes.”

Ray says If you encounter the eastern indigo snake you have nothing to worry about.

“While they look big and tough they are anything but, and you should be happy to see one. These snakes aren’t shown to be very aggressive or defensive towards people.”

You can see the one they have on display – in the Kingdoms of the Night.

