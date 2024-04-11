Zach at the Zoo: Meet Star, the Red Panda

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In this edition of Zach at the Zoo, 3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson takes us back to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium to better introduces us to Star, the red panda.



VIDEO: We go into the red panda enclosure during feeding time to get a closer look at Star.

Red Pandas are one-of-one: “They were thought to be related to bears, to raccoons, mustelids, which are like weasels – they're not really any of those. They’re kind of in their own family.”

The red panda is endangered, and the zoo hopes to eventually get Star a mate to continue to grow the population.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

She is one of our newest neighbors at the zoo but already a fan favorite.

“We always have people out here waiting to see her come out. You can hear the gasp when she comes out, you know, and they love seeing her,” Senior Kepper of Cats & Bears at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium Brandi Keim said.

This is Star – the red panda. We caught her at a good time.

“She knows when we have the food. She doesn’t like to wait for her food,” Keim laughed.

She added, “95 percent of their diet is bamboo, here and in the wild, but she for some reason loves her apples and will do anything for apples.”

While every animal is unique the red panda is one of the most.

“They were thought to be related to bears, to raccoons, mustelids which are like weasels – they're not really any of those,” Keim said. “They’re kind of in their own family.”

They are also the original panda.

“They were found in the wild at least 50 years, I believe, before giant pandas were found in the wild. So, we call them our first pandas, and our favorite.”

Their long and fluffy tail – serving a purpose -- especially in their native habitat in the Himalayan Mountains.

“Their nose is the only part of their body that doesn’t have fur. So, they kind of cover that up to keep warm,” Keim told us.

“That’s kind of what the long tail is for, and actually, that’s similar to snow leopards. They do the same thing, and that’s actually their only predator in the wild as well.”

Another adaptation, not nearly as visible, makes it easier for Star to chow down bamboo.

“They have pseudo thumbs. So, they can grab bamboo, like people would do, to hold on and eat it, and they can climb headfirst down trees with those pseudo thumbs,” Keim shared. “Only a few animals have that adaptation.”

The red panda is endangered, as the human population is pushing them further up the mountain range and even poaching the beautiful mammal.

Six-year-old Star – who has already birthed two cubs at her previous zoo – can continue to make a difference.

“Through our SSP program (Species Survival Plan) hopefully they will find a good mate for her and breed in the next couple of years and bring a male in to breed and help the population out.”

In the meantime, you can see Star, most likely up in the trees, in the Asian Highlands.