Zach at the Zoo: Meet the Santa Catalina Rattlesnake

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In this week's edition of Zach at the Zoo, we are better introduced to the critically endangered Santa Catalina Rattlesnake and how Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is helping save the species.



The zoo houses 11 of the snakes, seven of which born there.

The Santa Catalina Rattlesnake has no rattle.

VIDEO: We go behind the scenes in the Desert Dome to get a closer look at a few of the snakes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This animal isn’t for everyone.

“So, this guy right here is a Santa Catalina Rattlesnake,” Senior Keeper Dylan Ray said.

But definitely for our reptile lovers.

“Absolutely gorgeous snakes. I love them.”

The Santa Catalina Rattlesnake is critically endangered – but the zoo is doing its part in growing the species.

“These babies are a year old, and the mom is about 14. She has given us seven babies in the last few years,” Ray shared.

There’s 11 total here in Omaha.

“So, there’s this color, which is like a whitish/grey/silver color, and then a reddish brown one,” Ray told us.

In the wild, you can only find this venomous reptile on Santa Catalina Island. Located off the coast of Southern California

“And it’s a very small island which is part of the reason they are critically endangered. It’s only about forty square kilometers. So, the whole species is there and it’s only about a tenth the size of Omaha, to give you a comparison.”

The Santa Catalina Rattlesnake shares similarities with other rattlesnakes.

“You can see those pits right on the front of her face. That’s how they sense heat. That’s why they’re called pit vipers,” Ray said.

“That really slow tongue flick is actually — they’re trying to really get all the scent they can.”

And differences.

“They’re a little bit more flighty than other rattlesnakes, who will hold their ground “ Ray said. “These guys are more prone to get out of there.”

But what makes it most unique:

“They don’t have a rattle. They are rattle less rattlesnakes.”

That’s right – over time they lost their rattles. Mainly because they weren’t necessary on the island.

“That’s the biggest reason rattlesnakes have rattles is they don’t want to be stepped on. So over time, they lost their rattles,” Ray explained. “They don’t grow them anymore because it is just a hinderance. They make noise trying to get the little food they can, so they developed out of it.”

So, you can’t hear them – but you can come see them inside the Desert Dome.