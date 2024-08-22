Zach at the Zoo: The Okapi

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This week's edition of Zach at the Zoo introduces us to the okapi – the only known living relative of the giraffe.



The okapi is exclusively native to the Ituri Forest in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium houses two of them – Kali and Jabari.

VIDEO: We get up close while Kali feeds on some brush

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“They’re mesmerizing that’s for sure.”

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium Hoofstock Keeper Josiah House is talking about the zoo's two okapi.

“So this is Kali. She’s our female – she is 23. Then we have Jabari, who is 11, he's down on the far side of the yard.”

The only known living relative of the giraffe.

“Overall, anatomy looks the same, just a lot shorter. Shorter legs, shorter neck,” House explained.

“Giraffe kind of went more to a plains, open kind of area. While okapi went to a forested environment. Those different environments helped them adapt and be more specialized in the environments they chose.”

Though not as tall as a giraffe, these 600-pounders still sport large features. Like their 14-to-18-inch long tongues and a big set of ears.

“Those ears can spin independently so they will be two satellites on the side of their head to hone in on any noise," House said. "In an environment with a lot of vegetation, you gotta be able to hone in on what’s coming or what’s moving.”

Okapi can only be found in the Ituri Forest – the largest rainforest in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Where their colors and zebra-like stripes have helped them master hide and seek.

“Having a very dark coat on the bottom of the forest floor is going to help you blend in with everything.”

House continued, “So if you’re a leopard looking at an animal you can see a nice outline, but with all those different outlines it helps mimic the light coming through the forest canopy.”

Their unique fur – doing much more for them than just camouflage.

“They have a very oily textured skin and fur. It helps all the rain run off — you can think of a dense forest environment, they’re going to have a lot of rain," House said. "So with that, being able to be water proof is something the okapi is very good at.”

You can see the okapi for yourself in their exhibit near the Lied Jungle, outside of the Durham Lodge.

