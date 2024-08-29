Zach at the Zoo: The Philippine Crocodile

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We go off-exhibit, near the top of the Desert Dome, to learn more about one of the most endangered crocodilians in the world and the zoo's innovative efforts to help grow the species.



VIDEO: We get a close look at the work being done by Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium's reptile team and reproductive sciences department though female Philippine crocodile training and research.

“The way we’re going about this artificial insemination and research is different than anyone has done in the past. We want to do it just through this training."

Four female Philippine gators are going through the training. We get an up-close look at them, and learn about what makes them unique.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm taking you to a place you’ve never been before.

“This is our female Philippine crocodile training — behind the scenes in the desert dome,” Supervisor of Reptiles & Amphibians Andy Reeves said,

The work being done up here with four female crocs is all in an effort to save the species.

“Philippine crocs are the considered the most endangered crocodilian in the world,” Reeves said. “There’s only between 150-200 adults left in the wild.”

Which is why the zoo’s Reptile Team and Reproductive Science Department have been working hand in hand on attempting to grow the population through artificial insemination.

“The way we’re going about this artificial insemination and research is different than anyone has done in the past. We want to do it just through this training," Reeves explained. “So they voluntarily participate in things like ultrasounds, blood draws, semen collections and inseminations.”

Voluntarily is the key word here.

“She doesn’t want to participate? Well, that’s the other part of it too. They have a choice,” Lead Scientist in the Reproductive Sciences Department Jessye Wojtusik said.

“So that’s okay, we can come back next week and try again, and she usually does when she has less of an audience.”

When they are up for participating:

“Right now, we’re doing an ultrasound exam to track follicular development. So you will see on the screen, these circular spots right there. These are eggs that are maturing in her ovary.” Wojtusik showed us.

A big development that they are crediting to this voluntary training, rather than using anesthesia or a different forceful tactic.

"Before now, they all had non-mature eggs, so eggs that wouldn’t be capable of ovulating. But due to changes that were made in their environment by the reptile team last year, this year we have mature eggs,” Wojtusik said.

“Tracking follicular development will allow us eventually to be able to determine when ovulation has occurred, so that when we’re doing things like artificial insemination, we can time it properly.”

Reeves added, “We’re very close to figuring it out.”

From having their own space —

“They’re not a very social species. We can’t keep a group of them together like we do the American alligators,” Reeves shared.

To all the extra treats, these crocs are enjoying the journey too.

“One of them consistently gets up on her high perch and will jump into the pool and splash everybody as they are walking by,” Wojtusik said. “So they have personality.”

While you can’t see these ladies – you can see the fully grown male on exhibit at the Lied Jungle.

