Zorinsky Lake sewage spill diverted; lake meets recreation standards

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This week, Omaha’s Parks Department announced a leak in a sewage line that ran parallel to the 168th Street bridge that crossed Zorinsky lake. On Friday, the City of Omaha’s Public Works Department said “sanitary flows are diverted to an operating sewer” and the lake meets EPA standards for recreational activity.

RELATED: Thousands of gallons of sewage likely expelled into Zorinsky Lake

The public works department provided the following:

Omaha Public Works Department has lifted the earlier advisory issued for Zorinsky Lake.



Water quality tests and observations indicate that no adverse impacts are present in Zorinsky Lake. The analysis of the water as several locations were confirmed within safe limits for fresh recreational water per EPA standards for Recreational Water Quality Criteria.



Crews will continue to plan the long-term protection to the parallel sewer pipe. At this time, all sanitary flows are diverted to an operating sewer. The Public Works Department is mitigating all risks to prevent any further discharge to the lake. Note that additional trail closures may be needed for safety due any overhead work. Omaha Parks Department will issue notifications prior to any further trail closures.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.