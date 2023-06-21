Air Force's Heartland of America Band prepares for summer concert series

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Serving our country — in a different way.

The United States Air Force Heartland of America Band – stationed at the Offutt Air Force Base – is preparing for its summer concert series.

3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson thought it would be best to let them share in their own words, their Mission: Service.

The band's Made In America Summer Concert Series starts next week. The group will play a variety of popular songs — all made in America.

All the performances run for about an hour and a half and are free.

On Thursday, June 29, they'll perform in Lincoln at Antelope Park, followed by Rockbrook Village on June 30 and Turner Park on July 1.

On Sunday, they'll head out to the Davies Amphitheater in Glenwood and finish the concert series on July 3 and July 4 with performances at the Granary in Ralston as well as the Sumtur Amphitheater in Papillion.

The performance on July 3 starts at 6 p.m. The rest of the performances start at 7 p.m.

