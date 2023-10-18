Anderson Grove Elementary's 'We Serve Too' club connects students in military families

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Most elementary students are probably creating fall or Halloween crafts this time of year, but at Anderson Grove Elementary a group of students are preparing for next month, by creating decorations for Veterans Day.

“One says thank you for your service and one says veterans are the heart of America,” they showed 3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson.

The students behind the decorations are part of the We Serve Too club. They’re preparing for the school-wide Veterans Day assembly that will welcome active military and veteran family members of the students and staff.

All 27 students in the club share something in common – they are all part of military families.

The sponsor and founder of the club, kindergarten teacher Renee Polumbo, can relate to the sacrifices these students are making, too.

“My husband served for 26 years, and I raised three children as military kids,” said Polumbo. “Knowing personally the struggles they went through adjusting to new schools, I want to make sure we are doing what we can to support those students who come in and help them fit in, feel welcomed, make friends, and build connections.”

Sixth-grade student Anderson Pecina is one of those students who has had to call several places home.

“I was born in Nebraska — I was almost born in California because my mom and dad were stationed there,” he recounts. “Then I moved to Texas at age four, and then Virginia, and now I’m here in Nebraska since 2019.”

Pecina said he likes living in Nebraska and hopes he doesn’t have to move again, but because of this club, he is not alone.

“We have a new kid this year who is from Alaska, his family is in the military, so I’m glad I got to talk to him about that,” he said.

Polumbo added, “It’s a way for them to connect with other students and military families, and just form connections with students who have maybe been here for a while and give them some friendships they wouldn’t make otherwise.”

Their tight-knit unit gives back to the military throughout the school year, and recently added a new holiday tradition.

“Last year we started making gift baskets for airmen in the dorms at the Air Force Base," said Polumbo.

“My mom, she talks to the people who live in the dorms, and she actually told me that somebody got the boxes and really liked it,” Pecina shared.

“Yeah, I think that’s the best. Because we can act as their family when they don’t really have one to go home to,” said Ava Saylors, a sixth-grade student.

Saylors has been in the club since she was in kindergarten. She told us she loves getting notes back from the service members when they express how happy they were to receive the gifts.

However, that’s not what it’s all about for her. Rather, she wants to do her part in serving too.

“They sacrifice so much for us, and I just want to like somewhat give that gratitude back.”

Palumbo says Kristi Basel, who is the school’s guidance counselor and the club’s co-sponsor, serves as a great resource for students to talk to when they have family members who are deployed or are about to be.

