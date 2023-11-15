Army veteran, diehard Nebraska fan surprised with customized Husker legends motorcycle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — An Army veteran and die-hard Husker fan was surprised with a customized Nebraska motorcycle.

A handful of Nebraska veterans were honored after Nebraska Football practice – just two days ahead of Veterans Day.

“This really is just like a dream come true."

That’s U.S. Army Veteran Scott Fredenburg. He served 24 years and did four combat tours.

“During my deployments, I have watched and/or listened to Husker football games live through Armed Forces Network in Kosovo, Iraq, and Afghanistan.”

The die-hard Husker fan’s dream was just getting started. Scott is the recipient of a new, flashy ride.

“Absolutely zero clue that this was going to happen today, so it’s just like, wow,” he laughed.

“Hearing the bike fire up and come out the doors, and to share what we do with the Huskers, and to see their reaction, that’s what it’s all about for us, you know?”

That’s Jesse Cunningham. He is the vice president of the non-profit that made this all possible – Wheels 4 Warriors USA.

“This is the 43rd motorcycle that we have presented across the United States since 2016.”

Every motorcycle – including the tax, title, and licensing – necessary equipment – and insurance, gas, and service plan all for a year – completely covered for the veteran receiving it.

“All of our money goes into these bikes and these programs so veterans can enjoy what we enjoy as motorcyclists,” said Cunningham. “And be a part of a group and have that camaraderie with other veterans.”

The Lincoln Rough Riders are sponsoring Scott and will also give him lessons.

Now what makes this bike so special is the customization of it, along with the other veterans who had a hand in its creation.

“We partnered with some amazing organizations. Spaz Cycle from Omaha, a veteran-owned business, and Armando Villarreal, who is a veteran airbrush artist, over the last year, have been building and painting this bike and getting it ready for today.”

Villarreal’s airbrushing skills have been seen in football games across the country.

“UCF, BYU, Tennessee, Michigan, Maryland — I think we’ve done about 12 (teams) helmets since 2018.”

He primarily focuses on the Utah Utes’ football program now. Doing all his work from his home in Imperial, Neb.

However, when he was approached to take on this project, it was an easy decision.

“Veterans are always near and dear to me. My grandpa was in WWII in the Pacific, I served 12 years, deployed overseas twice.”

So, he got to work. Making the perfect Husker football bike for one of the biggest Husker football fans.

“I don’t want it to be gaudy, but I want it to draw you into it, so you keep walking around it and hopefully notice more every time,” said Villarreal. “Every generation can talk about their player like, ‘I remember watching him play and the things he did.’”

“I was a kid watching Irving Fryar, Mike Rozier, Trev Alberts, you know. Watching Coach Osborne, all these great players,” Scott shared.

Villarreal added: “We wanted to do something to really draw attention and get people interested in Wheels 4 Warriors.”

Cunningham said this bike couldn’t go to a better person.

“He’s deserving on so many levels. One, for his service, but the fact that he goes above and beyond and is continuing his service to veterans in his own veteran nonprofit.”

Scott’s non-profit is called Ruck it Up 4 Warriors.

They do ruck marches with backpacks holding 22 pounds of weight for the 22 veterans we lose to suicide per day.

Raising awareness of veteran suicide, while fundraising for other veteran outreach resources.

“He’s out there putting in the work, raising the funds that a lot of these organizations need,” said Cunningham.

Scott Fredenburg is used to being the giver, but, on this day, his fellow veteran brothers and his favorite team were the ones doing the giving.

To donate or learn more about Wheels 4 Warriors USA, click here.

You can also learn more about Ruck-it Up 4 Warriors by clicking here.

If there’s a person or a topic you think we should cover for Mission: Service – tell us.

Email: mission.service@3newsnow.com

