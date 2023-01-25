Army veteran earns Douglas County Dr. King award for service to county corrections, community

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — From his time in the military to his time after, it’s always been we — not me — for Cpl. Walter Adams.

“Sometimes people are broken, and they need to be helped, they need to be fixed. The best way to do that is to have a conversation,” he said.

Adams has had many of those conversations during his time working with Douglas County Corrections.

“Just because you are in this position now, while you’re here, you can look to make things better for yourself later,” Adams said. “And I say use this time to formulate your plan when you do get out.”

He is well-known around the facility for fostering a positive environment between the inmates and staff.

“Just because a person is locked up — I just say, ‘These people are still our neighbors. And how do you treat your neighbor?’”

Adams is used to working with others.

In 1986 he enlisted in field artillery with the United States Army.

“I was also a paratrooper, and I was also air assault, which I served in the first of the 39th Airborne Division which used to be the 5th of the 8th, and then they became airborne. Once they became airborne, they were the first one out of eight airborne units in the world,” the veteran said. “From there I went to Turkey, served there for one year in what is called Special Weapons.”

He was also deployed for the Desert Shield Desert Storm operations in the Gulf War.

“My time in the military was some of the greatest times of my life. I met some of the greatest people and we’re friends 30-plus years later.”

Since retiring from the Army in 1993, he has continued his service in security and law enforcement roles by working security for Omaha Public School's Beveridge Magnet Middle School before transitioning to his current position at Douglas County Corrections.

Adams has also given back through his military fraternity (Phi Gamma Phi), his church, the African American Correctional Officers Association, and as a volunteer and time at the Goodwill.

That dedication to service was just recognized as city and county officials chose Adams to be the Douglas County recipient of the Dr. King award.

He was nominated by a former student from his time at Beveridge Magnet Middle School, Trey Felner, who is now a co-worker.

“It was hard for me to almost accept it because it was like — you know, I’m so used to just giving and I never really received or needed a lot of 'atta’ boys' or pats on the back for whatever I do,” Adams said.

For Adams it’s simple.

“We have to care for one another, and I think that’s the biggest thing — I care,” he said.

As he continues to embrace the same values instilled in him by his family and the military.

“My grandmother told me a long time ago — when you give to others, you receive more in return,” Adams said. “And I’m blessed to receive more in return, believe it or not.”

If there's a person or topic you think we should cover for Mission: Service — tell us.

Email: mission.service@3newsnow.com.

