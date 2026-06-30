City of Ralston builds Eternal Flame Memorial Plaza to honor veterans and their sacrifices

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Ralston is building a new memorial to honor veterans and the sacrifices they have made.

Six different flags fly at the Eternal Flame Memorial Plaza, each representing a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The project is not finished yet, but once complete, it will feature a 6-foot-tall flame sculpture with lights and benches between the flagpoles.

Mayor Donald Groesser said the memorial is already being welcomed by the community.

"They really like the process, what we've been doing," he said. "You know, it's a real tribute to everybody who served. We're also going to put in an eternal flame, and that flame will be created by memorial day of next year."

The project also received a grant from the AARP, helping to mitigate construction costs.

The city is aiming to complete the project by Memorial Day next year.

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