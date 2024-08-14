Council Bluffs Fire receives national award for hiring veterans, reservists and guardsmen

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Council Bluffs Fire Department is being honored for its commitment to veterans at the Pentagon next week. It's one of only 15 organizations in the entire country getting the award.



It's part of the reason Tony Wojtalewicz, a firefighter/paramedic, nominated the department for the "Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award." CBFD was selected from more than 1,700 nominees.

"I can teach pretty much anyone to fight fire,” said Fire Chief Justin James. “It's hard to teach service, sacrifice and then, life experience."

Council Bluffs Fire also trains with the 402 Combat Engineers Company, which is Wojtalewicz's reserve unit and is based in Des Moines.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Council Bluffs Fire Department is one of only 15 organizations in the entire country getting an award at the Pentagon next week and it's because of their commitment to veterans.

at Central Station in Council Bluffs, where I spoke with the chief who told me he likes hiring veterans because of their commitment to service

"Honestly, our service is far easier than military service because it is your neighbors."

Council Bluffs Fire Chief Justin James says he likes hiring not only Veterans, but current reservists and national guardsmen.

"We'd like to have as many of them as we can get," said James.

It's part of the reason Tony Wojtalewicz — nicknamed "Wojo” — nominated the department for the "Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award” and, out of more than 1,700 nominees, CB Fire was one of 15 selected.

"This isn't about me. I was just the guy to facilitate the process really," said Wojtalewicz.

A firefighter/paramedic, also a first sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserves, Wojo told me it starts with the chief and his willingness to support and hire guardsmen and reservists knowing their military duties may take them away from the fire department.

"Saying, you know, 'How can we help?' versus, you know, 'See ya later,'" he said.

The commitment extends to being training partners with the 402 Combat Engineers, Wojo’s reserve unit out of Des Moines. A mutually beneficial partnership that he believes helped clinch the award.

"The fire department folks, on those boats, got many may reps pulling people in off the water," he said.

Practice is important for both firefighters and military personnel to build skills. But some things can't be taught.

"I can teach pretty much anyone to fight fire,” said James. “It's hard to teach service, sacrifice and then, life experience."

On Aug. 22, Wojtalewicz and an assistant chief will be at the Pentagon to receive the award on behalf of the department.

