Council Bluffs job fair connects veterans, service members with civilian employers

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A special job fair Thursday in Council Bluffs gave veterans and active service members dedicated time to connect with civilian employers at the National Guard Armory.

The event was sponsored by Home Base Iowa and career center Iowa Works, with time reserved solely for veterans and those currently serving.

Roughly two dozen businesses attended the fair.

"A lot of people don't always understand what the military is about and all the jobs that they are providing in the world. There's over 209 different military occupations in the army, so there's a lot of different skill sets and transferable skills that can be brought into the civilian world," Rick Honeycutt of Iowa Workforce Development said.

Seven of these fairs took place in Iowa, with others held nationwide. Another fair is planned locally in November, around Veterans Day.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.