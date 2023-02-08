From serving our country to serving his veteran peers, service runs deep for Benson Elmore

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — From serving our country to serving fellow veterans, Benson Elmore is all about service.

“I’ve always wanted to serve,” he said. “Even as a little boy, I always wanted to serve.”

That service started in the military when he enlisted as an Air Force cop in 1997.

“I wasn’t a traditional cop; I was what they call a Phoenix Raven,” Elmore said. “I specialized in guarding aircrafts and aircrew in low-security areas, high-threat areas.”

He was the 566th Phoenix Raven for the Air Mobility Command. Joining a group of very highly trained security officers who traveled the world.

“I was everywhere. Pick a country, I was there.”

After about ten years, he transitioned to an Air Force Office of Special Investigations position.

His last role – was the Lead Security Advisor to the STRATCOM Commander.

Elmore showed me his badge from his time in the position.

“This means a lot to me. Reminds me of my last job that I did in the military, and the importance of it, being a federal agent.”

During his 17 years in the military, he received a lot in return. He even met his wife, who served in the Air Force for 25 years, at the McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas.

“I was driving around in a patrol car, saw her sitting out in the cold, and thought, maybe she wants some company. Next thing you know, almost 21 years later, here we are.”

He retired from the Air Force in 2014.

“Now it’s time to figure out what else you want to do,” he recounts. “And I wanted to serve in a different capacity.”

He saw an open position with Douglas County as a service officer.

“Looked at the type of service they provide to the public - and thought, ‘That’s it. That is what I want to do.’”

He quickly climbed up the ranks and has been Douglas County Veterans’ Service Office Director since 2018.

Where he – and his fellow officers – serve the veterans and family members who are in need of assistance in the county.

“Whether it’s helping homeless veterans, or simply helping veterans in need to access benefits, or their families - their children, their dependents. If a veteran passes away, how can we support, how can I better assist and how can I help,” Elmore said. “How can I continue serving - not just the country aspect - but now the actual populous.”

The service is free to all veterans and their families, and they take care of all the paperwork.

“Just reach out. Don’t try to understand the complexities of the VA (Veterans Affairs) system, that’s what we’re here for,” He pleads to veterans. “Pick up the phone, walk into our office, set up an appointment - just see a service officer. That’s the first step to potentially access those benefits.”

Elmore says they have served up to 730 clients in a month.

All the service officers are also veterans who are committed to continuing to serve their peers.

“We have a heart to serve, and I think it’s important that every service officer who works here has the same kindred heart to serve. I think serving is a privilege and we don’t want to take that for granted.”

Elmore says he plans to be around for the long haul.

To get in contact or learn more about the Douglas County Veterans’ Service Office, click here.

If there is a person or topic you think we should cover or highlight for mission service - tell us.