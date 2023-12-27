HOME IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS: Mother surprised at Bryan Health by her military daughter returning from overseas

Bryan Health in Lincoln shares video of longtime nurse Kris Cole getting surprised at work by her daughter, Sgt. Kate Cole, who had been serving overseas since February.

"Oh my gosh you made it home for Christmas! Yay!"

Kate originally told her mother that her tour had been extended and she wouldn't’t be coming home in December.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I wanted to get around that corner as quickly as possible and just see her and hug her, and tell her I'm sorry I've lied to her all this time."

"Hi!"

“What are you doing here?"

If Kris Cole wasn't in the Christmas spirit before —

She certainly is now.

"Oh, it's so much better now," Kris said.

Her daughter, Sgt. Kate Cole, had been deployed in the Middle East for the past ten months

"I was serving as fourth platoon's medical. We were overseas so I oversaw 19 other soldiers specifically, and myself," Kate said.

The combat medical specialist with the Nebraska National Guard had told her mother her tour was extended, so she wouldn't be returning home in December.

Kris couldn't believe her eyes when she saw her.

"I am so surprised that she is home,” Kris said. “I think I'm just flabbergasted."

Kate was able to make the surprise happen at Bryan Health in Lincoln — where Kris has served as a nurse for more than 35 years.

"She's been the one that has really instilled in us that we are compassionate towards others and serve others,” Kate said. “So, when I joined the military, and I was given the opportunity to become a medic, it felt obvious. It felt right and has been incredible."

A Christmas the two surely won’t forget.

"I just wanted to hug her and keep holding on to her because she is pretty special," Kris said.

