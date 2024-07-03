HONORED TO SERVE: Clarinda recognizes veterans with boulevard of banners

CLARINDA, Iowa (KMTV) — Colleen Strong is the daughter of a career airman who served in WW II and in Vietnam. She wanted to honor military veterans from all branches of the service, connected to Clarinda by displaying banners along the town's historic boulevard. With help from a small committee and the city, her vision became a reality on Memorial Day this year.



Neighbors in Clarinda, Iowa are proud of their community’s military heritage and, thanks to the efforts of one woman, they’re finding a creative way to show it.

I’m your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel, and I'm here to speak with a group of veterans who say that they’re grateful for the community’s recognition.

Her husband, Anthony, served in the Navy for six years during the Cold War. He signed up again after 9/11 to serve with the National Guard.

“Well, when this country was attacked, somebody’s gotta stand up,” said Anthony Jago. “And I felt like, I needed to stand back up.”

He is just one of 105 veterans featured on banners along Clarinda's historic boulevard, thanks to the vision of self-described military brat, Colleen Strong.

“It was something that I felt we needed to recognize all veterans,” said Strong.

Sitting with Mayor Craig Hill and volunteer, Pam Herzberg, Strong said she thought they’d have 50 banners during this first year. There are more than twice that.

“People in this community support one another,” said the Mayor

He was drafted in 1968. He became a sergeant and platoon leader, eventually earning four Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star.

Meyer found healing during an honor flight to D.C.

“And I stood at the memorial. Excuse me (getting emotional). I looked into it. And the faces came out. And I walked on farther and I looked into the wall and the names. Faces came out. And I was very proud that I was there. I’m very thankful that I made it home,” Meyer said.

“If putting a banner up makes a world of difference for him then I think it’s well, well worth it,” said Herzberg.

An anonymous donor paid for Keith Kearney’s banner.

“It was an honor to be in the service,” said Kearney. “You don’t really say that when you’re in the service, but you say it when you get out because you know what you had to do.”

In Clarinda, along a boulevard lined with heroes, I'm your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel

