Iowans put to the test, developing new skills at Iowa Army National Guard LDRSHIP & Fitness Camp

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — It’s the acronym the US Army lives by — LDRSHIP: loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage.

All seven values are on display this week in Council Bluffs at the fourth annual Iowa Army National Guard Leadership and Fitness Camp.

“I can say from experience that it’s pretty tough,” Iowa Army National Guard Specialist Johnathan Casson said.

Participants at the free four-day camp will definitely get a workout, but Staff Sergeant Alex Whiteing says they will walk away with much more.

“From day one we are instilled with developing leadership. So, these kids are going to be able to gain access to professional leadership abilities.”

Each day is filled with keynote speakers. Ranging from nutritionists to military leaders — even bringing out Council Bluffs first responders Wednesday.

“We’re going to have our law enforcement, firefighters, and EMTs all down here showcasing their equipment and talking to the public,” Whiteing said.

Both Whiteing and Casson shared how important it is to build that connection with our community.

“It’s really about just getting people out here to experience what we have to offer,” Casson shared. “How we move, how we work, and get some experience in what they might not know.”

Whiteing added, “You know, if these kids are wanting to go to college, we can do 100 percent tuition assistance to any of the state colleges right here in Iowa.”

“And we’re right here. You know, you don’t have to travel and move,” Casson said. “You can serve your community. Be an Iowan, serve in Iowa, right here in your community.”

If you couldn’t make it Tuesday, no worries. You can still attend any of the sessions from Wednesday, June 28 through Friday, June 30.

Each session is completely free and runs from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with a free meal to follow. Below are some more details about what each day entails:

Wednesday, June 28 ( Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park)



Hot Shot 19 Workout

Speeches from CBPD, CBFD, EMT

Thursday, June 29 (Council Bluffs Armory - 2415 E Kanesville Blvd, Council Bluffs)



Murph Workout

Speeches from Military Leadership

Friday, June 30 (Council Bluffs Armory - 2415 E Kanesville Blvd, Council Bluffs)



Rappel Tower, HMMWV Truck Pull, Engagement Skills Training

Awards Ceremony

For more information call: 712-301-5091

