'It ended 35 years of nightmares,' how New Century Art Guild is transforming veterans in our community

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Writer Thomas Merton once said, "Art enables us to find ourselves and lose ourselves at the same time.”

It’s something that rings true for veterans in Nebraska and Iowa who have found their passion for art, while getting the sense of camaraderie they once had in the military.

I introduce you to the New Century Art Guild in this week’s Mission: Service.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“I’m always looking for that shot, that photograph.”

Veteran Albert Rhea has always had a passion for art.

“I have 12 bird feeders on one side of the house,” he said while showing me a few of the bird photos he has taken. “I have 15 different cardinal shots so I’m going to have a show of just cardinals.”

Not just photography, though, he’s also a professional sculptor.

“I have a sculpture placed in Sioux Falls, Ames, West Des Moines, and Liberty, Missouri.”

Recently Rhea was introduced to a group of veterans who share a similar passion.

“Photography is absolutely therapeutic for me,” Veteran Erin Colson said.

The New Century Art Guild was founded in 2004 by local artist and college instructor Troy Muller.

Muller was teaching a class at Iowa Western Community College and became close with a student who had served in the military.

He challenged the student veteran to draw from his military experience.

“It ended 35 years, at that time, of nightmares,” Muller shared. “I said, ‘We have to extend this to other veterans. This is too powerful.’”

Nightmares that have turned into dreams for many of our nation’s heroes.

“Hundreds, maybe thousands if you count the family members, over the course of those 20 years,” Muller estimated.

One of those veterans being Colson, who also learned about the guild while taking a college course Muller was teaching.

“I’d always been a photographer but not in any sort of professional capacity. When I met Troy that catapulted me,” Colson said.

Colson is now a voting board member of the New Century Art Guild.

Some artists have become professional – even placing in national contests – like US Navy veteran Ty Andrews.

“I’m in awe of his work,” Colson said while showing me a few of his drawings.

While the guild can help you become a professional – it's far from the only reason veterans enjoy the workshops, exhibitions, and projects they take part in.

“We create these sorts of environments where it’s okay for the veterans to kind of unload,” Muller said.

“There’s nothing else like it,” Colson added. “Like, you can go and speak to a mental health worker, and that’s wonderful, but to be able to be creative and to let that be your outlet — there’s nothing else like it.”

What started as an open canvas when that veteran student walked into Muller’s classroom 20 years ago – has turned into a collective masterpiece.

“This was magical to me and it’s still magical to this day to see the transformation that happens when veterans and art get together,” he said.

The guild also has a chapter in Texas and will add another in Chicago later this year.

