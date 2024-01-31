LAID TO REST: Nebraska Patriot Guard Riders honor former state captain Cliff Leach

Former Nebraska Patriot Guard Riders State Captain Clifford Leach, 76, was given a proper goodbye from his brothers and sisters with the guard.

Leach was one of the first members in Nebraska and laid the groundwork for what its NPGR is today.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Nebraska Patriot Guard Riders is made up of about 3,500 members across the state.

The group averages five missions a week. Those missions include being present with flag lines and giving escorts for our fallen heroes, along with military send-offs and welcome homes.

Each mission is honorable and powerful – but a recent mission was personal.

As they helped lay former Nebraska Patriot Guard Riders State Captain Clifford Leach to rest.

Current State Captain Scott Knudsen leads us in this week’s mission service.

“Let’s form our flag line. Half of us one side half of us on the other – we will flank the middle here.”

“You know, we’re here to honor Cliff Leach.”

“Cliff Leach was a Vietnam veteran, served in the United States Navy, served with honor and pride.”

“He was a tremendous leader, a tremendous guy, and exemplified what the mission of the Guard is all about.”

“The majority of the people who are here today have good memories of working with Cliff and riding under Cliff’s leadership, and we’re here just to do the best we can to honor him and show the respect that we have for him.”

“I pulled up there in my bike and Cliff was the first one to come over and shake my hand and said, ‘Wow, tell me about your motorcycle. I’m glad you”re here.’ And that’s why I’m here 18 years later.”

“Cliff and his wife Pam – just a tremendous job in laying the foundation for today’s Patriot Guard. They were so extremely organized and compassionate to all our Gold Star Families. They developed relationships with each and every one of them — and there was a lot of them back then in his tenure.”

“I was really proud to ride under his command, and I’m proud to be doing my best today to try and carry on the tradition that he set forth and started 16 years ago.”

“...one nation under god, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. Hoorah. Thank you.”

The Nebraska Patriot Guard Riders are always welcoming new members – and you don’t have to ride a motorcycle to join and honor our fallen heroes.

You can learn more information about NPGR or become a member by clicking here.

If there’s a person or organization you think we should cover for Mission Service – tell us.

Email: mission.service@3newsnow.com

