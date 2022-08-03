Mission:Service — 106-year-old WWII veteran has humble requests for his 'dream day'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — July 14, 2022.

Family and friends packed Elk Ridge Village to celebrate Joe Burgess on his 106th birthday.

"His secret to longevity is to keep your mind and your body active every day," said granddaughter, Stacey Rudolfi.

The day was made special by dozens of visitors, hundreds of cards, and a barbershop quartet.

But another big day was on the horizon: July 26, 2022.

"Had to wait 'til 106 to do it," he said.

"It" was a day designed by Joe through Dreamweaver Foundation, which fulfills the dreams of seniors.

Joe wanted to take a limousine to Walmart to shop for a new iron, ironing board and shoes, then have lunch at Spezia.

He wasn't alone. 100-year-old Bob Reisser, who also lives at Elk Ridge Village, joined Joe for the day.

Bob flew B-17s in WWII. Joe was a gunner.

Connecting with each other and with new friends — Joe beamed. Joking, "I'll come back for this next year."

The simplicity of his wish demonstrates that he has all that he needs, including perspective on what it meant to serve the United States.

When asked about his life's greatest moment, Joe said it was when he got out of the service.

"I did what I could."

