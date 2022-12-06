Watch Now
Mission: Service — Berry Law, Creighton Athletics partner to honor veteran each home basketball game

During every home Creighton game, fans get a chance to honor a local veteran for their service to our country through a partnership with Berry Law.
Posted at 10:37 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 11:37:23-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The spotlight on the court is normally reserved for the players and coach but during every home Creighton game, fans get a chance to honor a local veteran for their service to our country.

It's a partnership between Berry Law and Creighton Athletics that puts the spotlight on Mission: Service.

3 News Now's Zach Williamson has more on Mission: Service presented by Berry Law.

