Mission: Service — Omaha veteran, 'Mr. T', continues to serve his community through volunteer work

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — First, he served our country, now he serves our community.

"It's just part of my nature I guess," said Elroy Trotty.

Trotty goes by T. It's actually a nickname he got in the '70s from Mr. T. but based on his volunteer work — maybe it should stand for terrific.

"They call me T. So everybody knows me here so I just have a good time when I come up here. ‘T for your last name?’ Terrific. Terrific!”

For the 70-year-old retired veteran, it's all he knows.

"It's just a matter of applying yourself. I just believe in giving back. I've been fortunate so I believe in giving back," said Trotty.

He puts in nearly 40 hours of volunteer time every week. Trotty credits his sister and his time in the military for shaping him into the person he has become.

A person who is truly making a difference in the lives of those around us.

"Just everybody up here just absolutely, thoroughly adores him,” said Larry Quilliam, VFW Post 2503 commander. "We're very fortunate to have him."

Trotty is originally from Texas. He came to Omaha in 1991 from Madrid, Spain for his last deployment.

Trotty says he was welcomed with 16 inches of snow. While he wasn't a fan at first, he says the people and the Omaha metro grew on him.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.